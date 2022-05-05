Jazz Day celebrated with gala concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has hosted a gala concert as a part of the Baku International Jazz Day.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov, public and cultural figures were among the guests of the evening.

TV and radio host, Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri spoke about the history of the Azerbaijani jazz which dates back to the 1930s.

The revival of jazz in the Land of Fire started thanks to the active efforts of great national composers Gara Garayev and Tofig Guliyev.

The first jazz orchestra in Baku was created by them. This orchestra, called the State Pop Symphony Orchestra, became the basis of Azerbaijani jazz.

The foundation of Azerbaijani jazz is associated with the name of the legendary musician Vagif Mustafazadeh. He was one of the founders of the new music trend called "jazz mugham".

The music style reached its full fame in the 1950s and 1960s under the influence of composer Rafig Babayev and his Gaya Quartet. Dizzy Gillespie, the legendary American jazz trumpeter, reportedly lauded Mustafazadeh for creating "the music of the future".

Nowadays, Azerbaijan sees growth in the number of talented jazz artists, including Aziza Mustafazade, Isfar Sarabski, Salman Gambarov, Nurlan Novrasli, Rain Sultanov and others. National jazzmen successfully perform at international music events.

In addition, numerous jazz festivals are held across the country bringing together internationally acclaimed jazz musicians from all parts of the Earth.

Next, jazz lovers enjoyed spectacular performances of the country's leading jazz musicians including People's Artists Jamil Amirov, Salman Gambarov, Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov, young talents Ulviya Rahimova, Narmin Mammadli, Nijat Aslanov, Firudin Gamidov, Afshin Alizade, Arslan Novrasli and music band "H3 Collective".

A unique jazz interpretation of "Karabakh shikestesi" by the young musician Mukhammed Allahverdiyev was met with great interest.

The audience was also pleased with the performance of accordionist, People's Artist Enver Sadigov, who performed a medley of famous hits.

The gala concert ended with the performance of the Bakuba Band led by the Honored Artist, percussionist Tofig Jabarov.

The performance of the incredibly talented musicians Firudin Gamidov (trumpit), Nijat Pashazade ( bass guitar) and Afshin Alizade (keyboard) and Nijat Mammadov (flute) left no one indifferent.

As part of the celebration, jazz concerts were held by the Culture Ministry in the International Mugham Center, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater from April 29 to May 4.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.Az.