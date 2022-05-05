Ancient Greek mythology comes to life

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Thirty years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Over these years, the two countries successfully cooperate in many areas, in particular, economy, culture, sport, education, etc.

Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Greece was the first European Union member country that wanted to directly import gas from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan State University of Culture (ASUCA) has hosted an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The event was attended by the members of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, the Greece Ambassador Nikolaos Piperigkos stressed the importance of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The ambassador noted the great opportunities for cooperation in the fields of theater and music. In conclusion, Mr. Nikolaos Piperigkos expressed his gratitude to the curator of the photo exhibition dedicated to Greece Aydin Sadiknov.

A new project "Sanki Antika" was presented to the guests of the event. The project featured colorful paintings by students of the Fine Arts Department. The art works were inspired by Greek mythology.

At the same time, famous photographer Aydin Sadikhov presented his series of photographs "Chronicle of Myths".

The theme of ancient myths and old urban legends takes a special place in the photographer`s work.

The exhibition included 20 photographs that captured Greece's magnificent sights soaked in mythology including the Aphrodite statue, the Temple of Olympian Zeus, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus. The photographer provided insight into each photo work.

Notably, Aydin Sadikhov is the author of many interesting international cultural projects and photo exhibitions. His photo works have been successfully held in Hungary, Greece, Poland, Israel and other countries.

Next, SABAH group students presented the excerpt from Sophocles's tragedy "Oedipus" while Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra performed Iannis Xenakis's music pieces.

Then, the Theater faculty students performed Sirtaki Greek Dance.

All project participants were awarded with certificates.