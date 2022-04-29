Old City through photography

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Photography House has summed up the results of the photo contest.

The project was co-organized by the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Azerbaijan Photographers Union (APU).

The photo contest was timed to coincide with the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is held on April 18 each year to promote awareness about the need to conserve monuments and sites.

Around 50 photographers captured some of the iconic sights of the Old City.

The jury looked through the 500 photographs taken with a photo camera and a phone camera.

The jury included the director of the Icharishahar Museum Center Amina Melikova, the head of the Baku Photography House Yusif Abdullayev, members of the Azerbaijan Photographers Union (APU) Rustam Huseynov, Vugar Ibadov, Konul Suleymanova.

In the mobilography, the first place went to Natali Gabibova who captured the Old City's flora and fauna. Leyla Mammadova took second place for her photo inspired by the Old City's life while Zarifa Ibadova came third with her photo work dedicated to the Old City` museums.

In the photography category, Nadezhda Javadova ( the Old City's life) took first place, Gunay Mammadov ( the Old City's flora and fauna) ranked second while Nariman Karimov (the Old City' museums).

The winners were awarded certificates and memorable gifts.

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icharishahar Historical-Architectural Reserve.

There are four exhibition halls in the photography house. All expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

"Inner City" was the name of the first exhibition of Baku Photography House. The project presented a century and a half long dialogue between the city and the photographer.

The exposition featured the photo collections of two "time travelers" - Sanan Alasgarov and Bahruz Huseynzade.

The artist and researcher Bahruz Huseynzade has been collecting pictures for 15 years. His collection today includes hundreds of original photographs from the late 19th - early 20th century, as well as an archive of about 20,000 prints and digital copies.

The collection of photographer Sanan Alaskarov was created in Icharishahar, where he was born and raised.