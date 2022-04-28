Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosts festivity for children

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku has hosted an event "Unity of the children of the Turkic World" to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day of Turkiye (April 23).

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva addressed the event aimed at further strengthening cultural ties between the foundation and the member states and observers of the organization as well as familiarizing the younger generation with the material and spiritual values of the Turkic world.

She expressed her gladness to see children - the architects of the future of the Turkic world at the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

"The most valuable asset of every state are children who represent peace, love and hope. On this beautiful day, sharing with you the excitement of this holiday, I invite children from all over the Turkic world - represented by the youth from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan gathered here - to spread the message of peace, friendship and brotherhood to the whole world together. We must not forget about the children who wanted to celebrate this holiday, but were faced with war, famine, diseases. Each of us must do everything possible to bring them back into society, to meet their needs. It is extremely important that our children get an education," said Afandiyeva.

"Today their openness to science and new technologies, reading, research, and interest in innovations is essential. But we, as adults, are obliged to instill in them love of our Homelands, our nations, our history, culture and traditions. We, as the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, are proud and pleased to fulfill this honorable mission. Because one of our main goals is to pass on the material and cultural values of the Turkic world to future generations. I once again congratulate all the children on the holiday and wish them to celebrate this day next year in Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world," she added.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci stressed the importance of the event.

"It can be said that every week, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds very important events to promote Turkic culture and heritage. April 23 is the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk lit the torch of the national struggle. In this sense, national sovereignty is the message of Ataturk, which tells children to own up to their Homeland, their identity, their flag, and therefore it is very valuable," he said.

Secretary-General of TurkPA Mehmet Sureyya Er, Members of Parliament’s of the Turkic states, ambassadors of the member states and observers of the Foundation and other officials also took part in the event.

At the festivity, children representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan performed songs, displayed dances in national costumes, played national musical instruments, and read poems expressing the solidarity of the Turkic world.

The young talents were presented with certificates and gifts. The event participants also viewed the exhibition of paintings by the young Azerbaijani artist Kovsar Gurban.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.