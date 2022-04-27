Italian maestro shares secrets of vocal arts

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Vincenzo De Vivo, an artistic director of the International Academy of Lyric Art, has given a master class as part of the Baroque Music Days International Festival.

The master class lasted over three hours. During this time, Vincenzo De Vivo gave his recommendations and secrets of performing arts. He advised young talents to learn more about Baroque period composers.

The maestro also shared with young vocalists proper breathing techniques.

The master class was attended by Baku Music Academy's students who study in the class of the head of the Solo and Opera Singing Department People's Artist Khuraman Gasimova, People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov as well as Ozturk Adelin, Subkhan Rustamov, Leyla Bakhishova, Emin Ismailov, as well as talented BMA graduates.

The vocalists performed Ruggiero's aria from the opera "Alcina", Sesto's aria from the opera "Julius Caesar", Countess's aria from the opera "The Marriage of Figaro" as well as "Danza, danza fanciulla gentile".

Since 1982, the maestro has successfully collaborated with different cultural institutions as director and consultant. He has acted as the artistic Director of Teatro San Carlo in Napoli, the Roma Opera House, the Bologna Teatro Comunale, the Festival Pergolesi Spontini in Jesi, the Cantiere Internazionale d’Arte in Montepulciano, the Vice General Manager of the Palau de les Arts in Valencia, etc.

Vincenzo De Vivo was teaching as a professor of the Courses of Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia in Roma, Accademia della Scala in Milan, Accademia Paolo Grassi in Martina Franca, Accademia Verdiana of the Teatro Regio in Parma.

He has published various essays on the Italian opera along with writing many librettos for composers such as Ambrosini, Dall’Ongaro, Ferrero, Festa, Gregoretti, Rendine, Taralli as well as rhythmic translations in Italian of operas by Bizet, Mozart, etc.