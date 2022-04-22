DokuBaku Film Festival calls for entry

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku Film Festival announces the call entry for the 6th edition.

Founded n 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival, aimed to present a showcase of documentary films from all over the world.

DokuBaku Film Festival 2022 will take place on September 21-25. The main topic of this year's edition is Re?MC2VOLUTiON/OFF.

Human race does no longer rely on evolution. Today people are more concerned in science, which counterbalances the natural development of species.

The speed of life is increasing day by day and slowing it down seems impossible. Our existence on Earth stands no patience – rush, urgency, and promptness have become our reality. Another problem of today’s society is a lack of energy. In a daily whirlpool of events, people get less and less sources to fill the shortage of inner spiritual strength. Sleep and medication do not help. Some turn to nature and meditation to replenish their body and soul with power. However, we all can be late to the next dawn, if humanity do not reconsider their attitude to time and resources.

DokuBaku Film Festival invites all the filmmakers to share their ideas on opposition of revolution and evolution for the main competition which is presented in the following categories: - Best Feature Documentary Film - Best Short Documentary Film - Best Local Documentary Film - Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids)

As for No-Main Competition, this year it will be focused on #NewEye, which is devoted to the search of the person’s renovation after the globally significant events and trends, affecting people’s vision of life.

A retrospective of documentaries by Ukrainian filmmakers DokuUA will also take place during the festival.

The main prize of the festival is iHuman, awarded to winners in all categories, as well as a special iCyborg prize, awarded for special achievements in cinematography.

Films selected in No-Main Competition will be awarded with the NewEYE prize.

The early bird deadline is May 13, regular deadline- June13 while the late deadline is July12.

The selected films will be announced on August 2.

Submit your films on https://filmfreeway.com/DBIDFF

Notably, the5th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival was held in Baku last November.

The main topic of the festival was "Senses ±", and most of the films presented were devoted to the people's inner and outer metamorphoses, their search for themselves, and the meaning of their existence.

Some 56 films from 30 countries were screened within the festival.

In addition, a retrospective of the Azerbaijani documentary films was arranged as part of the event.