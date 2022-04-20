Monuments to be protected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has launched a new project "Clean Monument" in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Baku Improvement Service.

The main goal of the project is to protect monuments, busts and bas-reliefs in Azerbaijan.

The initiative provides regular monitoring of the aesthetic appearance of monuments, busts, bas-reliefs installed in Baku and their cleaning from pollution caused by natural and human factors.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva and monumental sculptor who designed Khurshidban Natavan statue, rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, historian Fuad Akhundov and many others addressed the event held within the project.

The project timed to the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites covers statues of such prominent figures as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Nizami Ganjavi, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Yusif Mammadaliyev, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Mirza Fatali Akhundzade as well as the Declaration of Independence monument.