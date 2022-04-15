World Art Day. Artists that influence national art

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Every year on April 15, the world community celebrates the fine arts and promotes awareness of creativity.

A proposal to declare World Art Day was put forward at the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art with the first celebration held in 2012.

The date was decided in honor of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood and multiculturalism as well as art’s importance to other fields.

Every nation in the world strives to promote and develop its culture and art, including Azerbaijan.

On World Art Day, let's remember some of the country's most talented artists like Tahir Salahov, Maral Rahmanzade, Sakit Mammadov, Nigar Narimanbayova come to mind.

Famous for their stunning art, these artists have left a deep mark in Azerbaijan's art history.

Tahir Salahov's art has been showcased worldwide. His paintings are kept in many private collections.

Salahov served as the chairman of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic.

In 1973, he was elected the first secretary of the Union of Artists of the USSR, and in 1997 he was elected vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov passed away in Germany this May.

In February, the Russian Tretyakov Gallery showcased artworks by the prominent artist.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition "Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery held during the Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The exposition included some of the artist's well-known paintings such as "Gladioluses", "Portrait of Gara Garayev" and "Aydan". It also showcased works by Tahir Salahov in the genres of still life, landscape and portrait, covering various time periods.

Maral Rahmanzade is one of the brightest figures in the national visual arts. She has entered history as Azerbaijan's first female artist.

Rahmanzada presented her art pieces at over 50 exhibitions around the world.

Among them were the paintings "We Are in the Caspian Sea", "Women of Azerbaijan", "My Motherland", "My Sisters", "My Contemporaries", "Sumgait - Rustavi", picturesque works inspired by the country's beautiful corners and oilmen, as well as wonderful female images created by her in the series "Girls of the Country of Lights", "Three Flowers", "My Sisters".

World-famous artist Sakit Mammadov has stunned art lovers in Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Australia and other countries.

He is the founder of the opalism art style. The etymology of the word opalism was derived from the opal stone.

The warm color pattern in the opal had won Sakit Mammadov's admiration from the youth. Almost all his works are inspired by this beautiful gemstone.

Sakit Mammadov is a member of the UNESCO Artists Union and the World Academy of Arts. He is an Honorary Academician of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts and the European Academy of Natural Sciences, Count of the Heraldic Academy of the Vatican.

Famous for her brilliant works, world-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova has captivated art enthusiasts.

World-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova sees inspiration in the stunning surroundings of two wonderful cities - Paris and Baku.

Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art.

Her paintings were stored in famous exhibition halls as well as in private collections.

Nigar Narimanbayova's five paintings including "The Puppet", "Kiss of a Nymph", "Magic of the Night", "Broken Wings" and "Confession of a Mermaid" were successfully showcased at the largest international exhibition of contemporary art Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with the inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic".