Shusha city through eyes of artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has opened a stunning exhibition dedicated to the city of Shusha.

Around 14 stunning paintings were showcased at the exhibition inspired by the centuries-old city.

Shusha is often considered the cradle of Azerbaijan's music and poetry.

The city has entered the history as one of the leading centers of the Azerbaijani culture.

Through their art pieces, the artists could brilliantly reflect the enchanting nature and historical monuments of Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Chairman of the Khatai organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Vugar Rahimzade, People's artist Aghali Ibrahimov, the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva, the head of the Center for the Development of Children and Youth No. 2 Amina Musayeva, the head of the My Way Child and Youth Development Center, Alena Badalova, President of the Houston-Baku Sister Cities Association Irada Akhundova addressed the event.

They shared their impressions of the exhibition, noting that despite the fact that the artists have never been in Shusha, they managed to reflect the city's unique atmosphere through art.

In conclusion, participants of the exhibition were awarded with diplomas.

The art project "Ancient Shusha" was co-organized by the Education Ministry's Center for the Development of Children and Youth No. 2 and My Way Child and Youth Development Center (USA).

Since 2018, Baku Book center encourages people to read books as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."



