Azerbaijani music thrills audience in Brazil

By Laman Ismayilova

The year 2022 is full of major events in Azerbaijan's cultural life.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the legendary composer, who greatly contributed to national and world music.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera "Sevil", the composer used a variety of musical forms in the opera.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

At the same time, 2022 enters the history as the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The city is often considered the cradle of Azerbaijan's music and poetry.

A series of concert events are organized worldwide to mark these significant dates.

Spectacular concerts in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro has hosted a series of concerts dedicated to the city of Shusha and Fikrat Amirov's centenary.

The concert became the first musical event dedicated to Azerbaijan after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil.

Speaking at the concert, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Elkhan Polukhov stressed that the Year of Shusha and the composer's 100th anniversary are being celebrated Azerbaijan and abroad.

He noted that Fikat Amirov, a bright representative of the national composer school, the founder of the genre of symphonic mugham, made an invaluable contribution to the treasury of world cultural values.

The Ambassador pointed out that UNESCO will celebrate Fikrat Amirov's centenary this year. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

The event is included in the program of UNESCO anniversaries for 2022-2023 and is held on an international scale.

In his speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador emphasized the importance of partnership between Brazil and Azerbaijan in the political and humanitarian spheres. The two countries also successfully cooperate in the field of culture.

Next, the Brazilian National Symphony Orchestra performed a fascinating concert under the baton of the People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

The extensive concert program included Fikrat Amirov's symphonic mugham "Kurt Ovshari", music pieces "Nasimi Dastan" and "Azerbaijani Capriccio" as well as Vasif Adigozalov's Piano Concerto No. 3.

The South American premiere of the work was presented by the brightest representative of the Brazilian piano school, student of the outstanding classical pianist Nelson Freire, winner of many international awards, Cristian Budu.

A series of concerts took place at the Grande Sala in Cidade Das Artes, known as the largest concert hall in Rio de Janeiro. The gala concert were met with great public interest.

The evening, organized on the initiative of the leadership of the Orquestra Sinfonica Brasileira and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Brazil with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Employees of the Rio de Janeiro mayor's office, representatives of diplomatic missions, teaching and student staff of the Azerbaijan Municipal School in Rio de Janeiro, creative intelligentsia and journalists attended the event.

At the end of the concert, enthusiastic spectators greeted the Azerbaijani conductor and the Brazilian National Symphony Orchestra with a storm of applause.



