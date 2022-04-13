Shusha. Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding an epitome of the country's history.

The year 2022 marks the 270th anniversary of the foundation of the city.

The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The decision was made by the TURKSOY Permanent Council at an extraordinary meeting in Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2022.

The meeting chaired by the Term Coordinator of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY and Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy gathered Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Bagdad Amreyev, Secretary-General of TURK-PA (Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries) Mehmet Sureyya Er, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva and other officials.

At the meeting, Culture Minister Anar Karimov suggested that the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan be declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 and made a presentation on the history of Shusha as well as its cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

The presentation was followed by voting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council as a result of which the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan was unanimously selected as Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The announcement of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 gives grounds to say that the ancient city rises from the ashes.

Major work is carried out to restore historical, cultural and religious sights in the city liberated from almost three decades of the Armenian occupation.

Numerous cultural and sports events will be held in the city, including joint projects with the Turkic-speaking states.

At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring the city of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital in order to restore Shusha's historical appearance, bring its former glory to the city as well reunite it with the traditionally rich cultural life.

Now Azerbaijan is determined to bring back life to the formerly occupied territories and to turn the city into the major cultural center.



