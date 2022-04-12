Drama Theater pays tribute to national actor

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Drama Theater has celebrated the120th anniversary of the theater and film actor Ismayil Osmanli.

At the event, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov spoke about the actor's merits in the Azerbaijani theater and cinema.

He noted that Ismayil Osmanli worked in the drama theater for many years where he embodied many images, including the image of Haji Naib in the play " A bunch of crazy people" staged by People's Artist Mehdi Mammadov.

The theater productions where he performed did not leave the stage for many years. It suffices to cite as an example the production of "Aligulu gets married" which was shown more than 300 times.

Haji Ismayilov added that Ismail Osmanli contributed not only to theatrical art, but also to domestic cinema. He played in such famous films as "Nasimi", "My seven sons" and many others.

Ismayil Osmanli was one of the founders of the realistic school of Azerbaijani theater and cinema. The actor played many characteristic images in the theater and cinema. He was nicknamed "the master of film episodes", which were even more memorable to the audience than the main characters.

The actor especially succeeded in comic roles and the embodiment of negative charismatic images in the films.

Among his most famous roles in the theater were Bahadurbek (In 1905), Mashadi (Dead Men), Isidor Chakeli (Don't Worry, Mom), Khalil (Alighulu Marries) and many others.

The event in memory of the actor continued with the play "A bunch of crazy people" based on the play of the same name by Jalil Mammadguluzadeh.

The theater production staged by the Honored Art Worker Bahram Osmanov brought together People's Artist Siyavush Karimi (music), People's Artist Nazim Bekkishiyev (artist), Mehman Fatullayev ( director on duty), Rafael Hasanov (lighting designer), Narmin Hasanova (director's assistant) and Jeyhun Dadashev (choreographer).