Honored Artist to give concert at Mugham Center

12 April 2022

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Inara Babayeva will perform a concert at the International Mugham Center on April 14.

She will be accompanied by pianist Roza Salimova. The evening will feature works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

It should be noted that Inara Babayeva has a strong and beautiful voice. She is the leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

On the theater stage,  Inara Babayeva brilliantly performs the main parts in world-famous opera productions.

