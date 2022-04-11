National director to join Nano-Opera Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Javid Imamverdiyev has joined the jury of the 5th Nano-Opera International Competition for Young Opera Directors.

The world's first Nano-Opera competition for young opera directors will be held in Moscow on May 22-28.

Launched in 2013, Nano-Opera competition is the cultural event of the European scale, the center of attraction of famous theatrical figures and talented youth.

The professional jury will include artistic directors and directors of leading foreign and Russian opera houses, well-known theater managers and producers.

The participants work with the Helikon-opera actors over the staging the aria (1st round), duet (2nd round) and the mass scene (3rd round). Stage miniatures are born "from the sheet" right in front of the audience.