MoU signed to restore cultural heritage in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and Karabakh Revival Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document was signed by the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Foundation Rahman Hajiyev.

The memorandum covers restoration, reconstruction and protection of the historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It also contributes to sustainable settlement in the liberated territories.

The document aims at creation of favorable living conditions, development and the transformation of these territories into prosperous regions.

The Memorandum of Understanding analyzes the real situation of historical and cultural objects in need of restoration in the liberated lands, the restoration and reconstruction of movable or immovable cultural heritage, which is of great importance in terms of historical and artistic interest.

The agreement also stipulates the study of historical, architectural and archeological monuments by expert groups, and the preparation of scientific publications on the basis of research, history and culture of the liberated territories including Shusha city.

The MoU focuses on the implementation of joint projects in connection with the announcement of Shusha city as the Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023 and . Islamic Culture Capital 2024.

This cooperation will cover important issues such as the involvement of a wide circle of Azerbaijani society and the diaspora in the restoration and reconstruction work.

The sides noted that the memorandum of understanding plays a major role in the restoration, reconstruction and improvement of socio-economic welfare of the liberated territories.

Notably, Karabakh Revival Foundation was set up under the presidential decree in 2021 in order to ensure a modern and decent living conditions in the liberated territories, to carry out construction, restoration and landscaping work in all areas, as well as to support continuous improvement of safe living, efficient activities and prosperity.

The Fund provides financial support and attracts investment to the activities towards the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, transformation of this region into a sustainable economy and a prosperous region, while ensuring the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad.

Karabakh Revival Foundation is financed through donations provided by individuals and legal entities, grants, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.