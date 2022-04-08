Baku Music Academy pays tribute to national hero

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has paid tribute to the former BMA student, hero of the Second Karabakh war Tamerlan Mahmudov.

The event was co-organized by the Education and Culture Ministries as well as Baku Music Academy.

The memory of martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's freedom and independence was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, director of the Asaf Zeynalli Music College Nazim Kazimov, head of the Khatai Executive Power Panakh Imanov, head and chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Brass Band, veteran of the first Karabakh War, Honored Art Worker, Alibala Rzayev addressed the event.

They shared their memories about the musician, a true patriot who voluntarily joined the Azerbaijan National Army in the Second Karabakh War.

A close family member of the martyr Aygun Jabbarova thanked for organizing the evening. A video dedicated to Tamerlan Mahmudov was shown as part of the event.

Next, Detashe String Ensemble led by People's artist, violinist Zahra Guliyeva, as well as the Azerbaijan State Wind Instruments Orchestra conducted by the Honored Art Worker Alibala Rzayev performed music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Farhad Badalbeyli, Gara Garayev, Alibala Rzayev, Seyid Rustamov, Franz Schubert, Johann Strauss, James Horner, Alan Silvestri, as well as the composition "Fantasy" based on fragments of popular works by Azerbaijani composers.

Tamerlan Mahmudov was among brave Azerbaijani soldiers who died in harsh battles against Armenian invaders. He volunteered to join Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Mahmudov started his musical journey at Children's brass band of boarding school N 2 in Mardakan. He was a student of the late Rafael Bagirovich Azimov, who brought up many young talents.

After leaving boarding school, Tamerlan entered Asaf Zeynalli Music College.

The young talent continued his musician career as tuba player at Azerbaijan Border Guard Orchestra.

The 25-years old musician sacrificed his life for the libertarian of Azerbaijani lands from the occupants.