Lithuanian architectural gems shown in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Lithuanian photographer has showcased his works in Baku.His photo exhibition "My Optimism" took place at Art Tower Gallery within the Days of Francophonie.

Heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, well-known cultural and public figures attended the event.

In their remarks, the Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikassaid and the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the photo exhibition is dedicated to the city of Kaunas, the European Cultural Capital 2022.

Kaunas is the second largest and most important city in Lithuania. Through his works, Martynas Plepis presents a look at the city's modern architecture.

Kaunas's architectural gems have been shown from interesting angles. The city's houses are characterized by minimalism and repeated architectural forms, various geometric shapes and much more.

The architecture of the city is dominated by Art Nouveau, which forms the image of Kaunas.

The exhibition visitors were especially impressed by the Church of the Resurrection of Christ, the National Art Museum, the Kaunas Central Post Office and other architectural buildings. The exhibition will run until April 8.

Meanwhile, the Francophonie Days are being held in Azerbaijan on April 1-22 under the motto "Future Francophonie", to highlight the support of young people and their aspirations, especially in the fields of entrepreneurship, digital technologies and sustainable development.

The Francophonie Days are held with the participation of six diplomatic missions, including the Embassies of France, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Mexico and the Czech Republic.