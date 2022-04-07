First Deputy Culture Minister meets with national composer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev has met with Honored Art Worker Ogtay Radjabov.

The well-known composer turns 81 this year. Elnur Aliyev congratulated him on his birthday.

The First Deputy Minister of Culture praised Ogtay Radjabov's merits to the Azerbaijani musical culture.

Elnur Aliyev also spoke about numerous musical works created by composers.

Over the past years, the national composer has written more than 500 music pieces, three oratorios, seven symphonies, one cantata, three children's operas, two musical comedies, songs for about twenty films, etc. He is a full member of the Russian Academy of Pedagogical and Social Sciences.

Between 1971 and 1973 Ogtay Radjabov taught at the music school in Baku.

In 1977-1992, he was a researcher at the Department of Aesthetic Education of the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Pedagogical Sciences. In 1992-2001 he taught at the Arts Gymnasium founded by him.

Ogtay Radjabov is the author of experimental music programs. Around 20 titles of textbooks were published with a total circulation of 1.5 million copies under his guidance.

Moreover, TV show "Music Club of a Schoolchild" (1978-1992) was broadcasted on his initiative.