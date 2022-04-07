Renown photographers to visit Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced the Four Seasons of Shusha International Photo Contest.

Four world-famous photographers from Turkey, Germany, Finland and Switzerland will take part in the photo contest to be held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Head of the Culture Ministry's Media and Communication Department Maryam Gafarzade, the head of the Department for Museums, Galleries and Exhibitions Nargiz Abdullayeva and the photo contest curator Italian artist Angelo Bucarelli answered the questions of media representatives about the upcoming project.

During the press conference, Maryam Gafarzade highlighted the Culture Ministry's project dedicated to the city of Shusha.

Nargiz Abdullayeva said that the project aims at promoting Shusha's history and its cultural heritage.

"The city of Shusha is beautiful in all seasons. With the help of photography, we want to show the world the beauty of nature and the history of the city. As part of the project, world-photographers will stay in Shusha for several days to learn more about the history of the city, its culture, architecture, and famous personalities who lived in Shusha. We want them to feel the city's unique atmosphere," said Nargiz Abdullayeva.

The project curator Angelo Bucarelli said that the Turkish photographer Huseyin Taskin is the first participant of the project that starts this May.

"We live in the modern world and we know that photography has a certain power. With the help of our project, we want to demonstrate Shusha's majestic nature and architecture to the whole world.

Therefore, our project covers four seasons. Each of the four photographers will shoot a separate season. They will show the city of Shusha from different angles," the curator said.

The Swiss photographer Reto Guntli will arrive in Shusha city in June, German photographer Hannes Becker will stay in the city in September-October while the Finnish photographer Tiina Itkonen will join the project in December.

After each season, the world-famous photographers will share their experience with Azerbaijani counterparts.

In general, the photo project will include more than 100 photographs. Some 30-40 photographs will be selected within each season. They will be included in a catalog published in Azerbaijani and English.

In addition, a series of exhibitions will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany, Finland and other countries as part of the photo contest. The virtual exhibition and the creation of a website are planned as well.