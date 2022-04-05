TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Musical Theater to join festival in Istanbul

05 April 2022 [16:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova
 
Azerbaijan will be represented at the Theater Days of Turkish playwright Tuncer Cucenoglu in Turkey.
 
The director of the State Academic Musical Theater Irada Gozalova will take part in the festival organized by the Eurasian Theater Association on April 5-10. 
 
The theater director  will present a video "Motherland" that features Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova and Farid Aliyev, accompanied by Kamil Hasanov. 
 
Theater Days of Turkish playwright Tuncer Cucenoglu  will take place at the Turkan Sailan Cultural Center in Istanbul bringing together representatives of culture and art from different countries.

 


