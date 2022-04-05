Magnificent historical mansion in Shusha

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Estate of Haji Gulu is a historical and architectural monument in Shusha.

Constructed in 1849 by the order of merchant Gulu Mahammadalioghlu, the three-story building brilliantly reflected the national architectural style. There were 46 rooms and two large halls in the Estate of Haji Gulu.

One of those halls of the Estate of Haji Gulu is supposed to be described in the picture of the Russian artist V. V. Vereshchagin who traveled to Shusha in 1865.

In plan, the home was shaped like an extended rectangle.

A staircase connected the service area of the ground floor with the second floor (dining and living areas).

The third floor consisted of a large hall and guest rooms located next to it.

On the facade overlooking the courtyard, there was an open three-storey veranda.

A staircase built on the back of the house led to the veranda.

There was a large living room in the Estate of Haji Gulu, typical for the wealthy Shusha houses.

The dining room and the bedroom were made in a beautiful architectural style that corresponds to the profile of their use.

Communication with the first floor is assured through the main staircase and another for the servants.

Unlike most of the Shusha houses and palaces, a considerable number of large windows were installed in the Haji Gulu estate. All windows are in the shabaka style.

Shabaka art appeared in Azerbaijani architecture between the 9th and 12th centuries.

The main feature of this art is based on the fact that no glue or nails have been used during the construction of the figures. Little pieces of colored glass are inserted into a wooden lattice usually made from walnut or oak trees.

Folk craftsmen used their compositions with thicknesses of only one millimeter.

Nowadays no one can reach this skill level: the material used by them is glass about three millimeters thick.

After Armenia's occupation, the Estate of Haji Gulu was shelled by artillery fire and its walls were destroyed. Only some parts of the walls have survived until our days.