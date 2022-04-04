Young talent shines at Dubai Expo 2020

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young singer Kamilla Mammadzade has successfully performed at the International Children's Festival of Culture and Arts.

The 11-year-old singer took the first place in the age category 8-12 years at the festival held as part of Dubai Expo 2020. The jury highly appreciated her young talent who brilliantly performed the song "Dance".

Kamilla Mammadzade was also awarded for the "Best Social Video" on the topic of protecting children's rights.

After this victory, the young talent received an invitation to take part in international projects in Malaysia and the United States.

Recall that in October 2021, Kamilla Mammadzade won the Grand Prix of the Golden Star Kids International Competition in Antalya.

Young talents from 70 countries including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, India, Lebanon, Kenya, Uganda took part in the International Children's Festival of Culture and Arts.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo that will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, organizers retained the name Expo 2020.

On November 27, 2013, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host city.

Some 192 participating countries come together under Expo 2020's theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" to exchange new ideas and perspectives.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Dubai Expo 2020 by the Heydar Aliyev Center's pavilion.

Magnificent Dostlug carpet was showcased in the national pavilion on February 18. This carpet was woven on the basis of traditional Azerbaijani carpets and modern design as a result of joint cooperation between the carpet weavers of Azerkhalcha OJSC and Honored Artist Rashad Alakbarov.

The work on carpet, its design, sample preparation, weaving process and processing lasted seven months. Flora and fauna elements are woven into carpets at historical and modern sites in Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Filming Commission was also presented at Terra Auditorium within the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Filming Commission focuses at revealing the potential of film tourism in Azerbaijan.

The project also aims at increasing investment in the country's film industry and creating favorable economic opportunities.

At the same time, DanceAbility Azerbaijan Inclusive Dance Company successfully performed at Dubai Expo 2020.

The dance team demonstrated a wonderful dance performance "My Body Has a Story to Tell" at the Azerbaijan pavilion.

A series of spectacular concerts with participation of the national musicians were also held within Dubai Expo 2020.

The concert "Music from Land of Fire" brought together talented musicians Jayla Seyidova (violin), Nargiz Aliyeva (piano) and Sahib Pashazade (tar).

The musicians delighted the listeners with Azerbaijani classical and national music.

Dubai Expo 2020 visitors also enjoyed stunning performances of Nizami Aliyev and Raji Huseynov.