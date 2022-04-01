Mugham Center to pay tribute to eminent mugham singer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center will host an evening in memory of the mugham singer, People's Artist Alibaba Mammadov.

The event is co-organized by the International Mugham Center in cooperation with the Khan Shushinsky Foundation. Famous musicians and mugham singers will take part in the concert.

Alibaba Mammadov was born on February 5, 1930 in Baku's Mashtaga settlement.

He received his musical education in 1953-1958 in the class of mugham singers Seyid Shushinsky at the Azerbaijan State Musical School.

Since 1945 he was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall

On the initiative of maestro Niyazi, Alibaba Mammadov created the Humayun Folk Instrument Ensemble in 1968.

Alibaba Mammadov is the author of over 100 songs and tasnifs.

Recordings of the mughams "Rast", "Bayati-Shiraz", "Rahab", "Dashti", "Humayun" and others performed by him are stored in the Golden Fund of National Art.

As a teacher, Alibaba Mammadov brought up more than one generation of mugham and folk song performers.

The work of Alibaba Mammadov is a wonderful example of the preservation and development of the mugham performance traditions.