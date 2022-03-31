La Francophonie: Press conference held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference has been held in Baku prior to the Days of Francophonie.

Francophonie Days are celebrated annually all over the world, in French-speaking countries, as well as in countries where French is taught and studied, including Azerbaijan.

This year, the Francophonie Days will be held in Baku on April 1-22 under the motto "Future Francophonie", to highlight the support of young people and their aspirations, especially in the fields of entrepreneurship, digital technologies and sustainable development.

The heads of the diplomatic missions took part in the press conference at the Baku French Lyceum.

The French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross noted that after a two-year break amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Days of Francophonie will be held in Azerbaijan.

The French Ambassador said that the Days of Francophonie and the competition for schoolchildren are expected to arouse great interest among the guests of the festival. He expressed his gladness with the fact that the French language has become popular in Azerbaijan.

Over the past five, the number of people studying French has increased by 40 percent. French is third, after English and Russian, a foreign language studied in secondary schools in Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garancs noted that the film "Four White Shirts"(1967) filmed by director Roland Kalnins will be screened on April 13 as part of the event.

This film was censored, and only in 2018 its world premiere took place. The film tells about a young worker who in his spare time is passionately engaged in music.

Many creative projects, film screenings, exhibitions, competitions and conferences will be held as part of the Francophonie Days.

The film screenings will take place at Cine club Landmark, Park Bulvar Cinema and Art Tower Gallery.

The Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikassaid that Lithuania will present a photo exhibition within the Francophonie.

The photo exhibition is dedicated to the city of Kaunas - the European Capital of Culture in 2022.

The photographer Martynas Plepis presents a look at the modern architecture of the city. The exposition is called "My Optimism" and will be held at the Art Tower Gallery on April 6-8.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohamed Adil Ambarch underlined that the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) unites over 80 countries.

Speaking about the event program, the diplomat said that Morocco will present two films- "Au Pays Des Merveilles" on April 1 and "Hayat" on April 2.

Both films are about traveling and have received multiple international awards.

The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert stressed that the screening of the film "Zert" will take place on April 2. The film is based on the work of the French prose writer of Czech origin Milan Kundera.

The First Counselor of the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan Alberto Aura Gonzalez stressed that his country is showing great interest in the French language. Speaking about the program of the Days of Francophonie, he noted that the documentary film "Visa To Paradise" directed by Lillian Lieberman will be screened on April 7.

The Cultural Adviser of the French Embassy Jerome Kehl said that five French films "Calamity", "La croisade", "Rouge", "Le mystere Henri Pick"and "Le Quai d'Orsay" will be of interest to viewers of all ages.

In addition, Rovshan Agayev's book "French Lessons" in French will be presented on April 8. A conference dedicated to the study of French will be organized as well.

Deputy director of the French Institute in Azerbaijan Jonathan Unlu informed the media representatives that a speech competition will be held for students of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Ganja State University and Nakhchivan State University as part of the Days of Francophonie.