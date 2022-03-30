Baku to host Days of Francophonie

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Days of Francophonie will be held in Azerbaijan on April 1-22.

Francophonie Days are celebrated annually all over the world, in French-speaking countries, as well as in countries where French is taught and studied, including Azerbaijan.

This year, the Francophonie Days will be held under the motto "Future Francophonie", to highlight the support of young people and their aspirations, especially in the fields of entrepreneurship, digital technologies and sustainable development.

Many creative projects, film screenings, exhibitions, competitions and conferences will be held as part of the Francophonie Days.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 88 member states and governments (61 members and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 300 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.