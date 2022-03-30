National artists stun art lovers in Brussels

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Asmar Narimanbayova's art works have been shown in Brussels.

The exposition opened at the Free University of Brussels and included 15 paintings created by the artist over the past two years. Many works soak up the Novruz holiday spirit.

Vibrant and expressive paintings grabbed the attention of the viewers.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassies in Belgium and France, as well as the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association and the Caspian Initiative for European Integration and Partnership.

Asmar Narimanbayova lives and works in two cities - Paris and her native Baku.

The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and unique art works.

The artist thrills art connoisseurs with her vibrant paintings in different styles, including impressionism, post-impressionism, cubism and others.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed at prestigious exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.