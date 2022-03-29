Baku Brazilian Film Festival to start soon

|
By Azernews
By Laman Ismayilova
The Baku Brazilian Film Festival will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center on March 30-April 3.
Four feature films and one documentary will be screened as part of the film festival.
The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Baku.
All films will be in Portuguese, subtitled in the Azerbaijani language.
The festival schedule is as follows:
HEBE - THE BRAZILIAN STAR
April 1 - Friday 7:00 p.m.
GIVE MY REGARDS TO EVERYONE - DORIVAL CAYMMI
April 2 - Saturday 5:00 p.m.
SIMONAL
April 2 - Saturday 7:00 p.m.
10 SECONDS TO WIN
April 3 - Sunday 5:00 p.m.
ALL LOVE SONGS
April 3 - Sunday 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available to the public for free on https://iticket.az.