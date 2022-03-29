TODAY.AZ / Arts & Entertainment

Baku Brazilian Film Festival to start soon

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Brazilian Film Festival will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center on March 30-April 3.

Four feature films and one documentary will be screened as part of the film festival.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Baku.

All films will be in Portuguese, subtitled in the Azerbaijani language.

The festival schedule is as follows:

HEBE - THE BRAZILIAN STAR

April 1 - Friday 7:00 p.m.

GIVE MY REGARDS TO EVERYONE - DORIVAL CAYMMI

April 2 - Saturday 5:00 p.m.

SIMONAL

April 2 - Saturday 7:00 p.m.

10 SECONDS TO WIN

April 3 - Sunday 5:00 p.m.

ALL LOVE SONGS

April 3 - Sunday 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available to the public for free on https://iticket.az.

