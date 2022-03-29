Isfar Sarabski nominated for German Jazz Award

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Isfar Sarabski's album has been nominated for the German Jazz Award Deutscher Jazzpreis in the category "Debut Album Of The Year".

Deutscher Jazzpreis is intended to highlight and support the diversity and creative power of the German jazz scene.

The award shines the spotlight on the diversity and creativity of the German jazz scene and honors exceptional, artistic and innovative achievements. The awarding ceremony will take place on April 27.

The music album "Planet" (2021) was recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group. It was released on International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

Isfar Sarabski signed a contract with Warner Music Group for the release of two albums in 2019. He became the first Azerbaijani jazz musician to join Warner Music Group.

In 2019, the musician released the music piece "Horses of Karabakh", recorded in partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG).

The final decision was made after the musician's performance at the Jazzahead festival held in Germany.

"For me, as an artist, this is a big step forward in terms of the fact that now my music is heard all over the world and is well promoted. The contract with Warner Music Group provides for the release of another album, but it will be in a different musical genre- electronic music", said Isfar.

As the pianist says, the music album fully reflects his feelings and world view.

He pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

The album "Planet" includes works performed at concerts and renewed music pieces.

"So, one of the compositions included in the album was written about two years ago, but we recorded it only last year. My concerts feature all music pieces included in the album.

The album "Planet" was originally an electro album. But it gradually turned into an acoustic album. Furthermore, music pieces included in the album were performed with an orchestra.

In 2021, Isfar Sarabski went on a concert tour to promote his new album. The musician successfully performed in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Prague.