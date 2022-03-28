Foodies gather for Int'l Pilaf Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Foodies from all over the country have gathered in Gobustan to taste a variety of rice dishes.

The International Pilaf Festival gathered culinary chefs from Azerbaijan, India, Qatar,Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The festival visitors enjoyed multiple rice dishes served with lamb, greens, chestnuts, apricots, raisins, etc.

The International Pilaf Festival in Gobustan was followed by a spectacular show with actors, pehlivans, Novruz characters, gala concert, exhibition and handicraft fair.

The event was co-organized by the Culture Ministry and the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Azerbaijani cuisine features a large number of pilaf dishes. The traditional cuisine includes over 40 rice recipes. Each region is famous for its own culinary masterpiece.

Shakh Pilaf (Crown pilaf) is the signature dish of national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler.

Pilaf is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

With fresh and juicy greens, Sabzi Pilaf is especially popular in spring. You can also eat the dish with yogurt mixed with crushed garlic.

Parcha-dosheme pilaf is cooked with all the ingredients in one pot, but placed in careful layers. Start with meat, then onions, then rice.

Toyuq pilaf is cooked with chicken, rice, saffron and dried fruits.

Qazmaq is a crust made at the bottom of the pan when the rice is steamed. Traditionally, a crust is prepared from eggs, flours, butter and yogurt. One can also lay peeled sliced potatoes or lavash (flat bread) on the bottom of the pan.