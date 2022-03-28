National artists celebrate spring awakening

By Azernews









By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists have celebrated the arrival of spring season and all the beauty that it brings in its wake.

Colorful paintings inspired by the spring season have been showcased at the Art Tower Gallery.

The exhibition timed to Novruz holiday featured art works inspired by Novruz holiday created by artists during the workshop.

Vibrant paintings by Nigar Narimanbayova, Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Nigar Familsa, Kamilla Muradova, Nigar Niyazova, Ainur Mustafayeva, Roza Muradova, Leyla Orujeva, Ayten Abdullayeva and other artists delighted the art lovers at first glance.

Co-organized by the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan, the exhibition was curated by Sabina Najafova.

Speaking about the exhibition the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov said that the exposition includes works created by the artists during the workshop

"A friendly atmosphere always reigns at our workshops, artists talk, discuss new trends in art. By the way, many art lovers visited the gallery to watch workshop and enjoy the works of renown artists...," Mammadov said.

World-famous artist Nigar Narimanbayova expressed her gratitude to the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov for intimation to take part in the workshop.

"Now I am creating a series of female portraits - phantasmagoric, magical, magical images. I always say that a woman is the crown of nature, she is mysterious and magical. One of these beautiful female images is reflected in my painting entitled "The Lady in Blue". This fabulous beauty makes it possible to see the world through the blue color. I love blue very much, now I have a whole series of paintings in these colors. Blue is the color of the night, mystery, dreams, the starry sky, the universe. The Lady in Blue is depicted against the backdrop of the universe. An owl sits on her shoulder - a bird symbolizing the wisdom of female nature. There are angels playing trumpets next to her. She stretches out her hands to everything beautiful, kind and bright ... ", said Narimanbayova.

National artist Leyla Orujeva noted a unique atmosphere in the Art Tower Gallery.

"Talented and interesting artists gather at the Art Tower Gallery. Here we discuss and work on a chosen topic. This process helps to reveal the artist's inner potential. Suddenly you want to express something on canvas that you did not expect. Last time it was associated with temptation and inspiration. What inspires me? For several days I thought about it. There are so many things around and I realized that it is my dreams that tempt and inspire me to move forward," said Orujeva.

The artist stressed that her daughter Aliyah also inspires her to create masterpieces. Her painting depicts a girl who releases tits from a cage and follows a crane, soaring at dawn over beloved the city of Baku.

