Art Tower Gallery to display vibrant art pieces

Art Tower Gallery will showcase modern art inspired by the spring holiday spirit on March 25-28.

The exhibition will feature art pieces inspired byAll art works have been created by artists during the workshop. Vibrant paintings by Nigar Narimanbayova, Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Nigar Familsa, Kamilla Muradova, Nigar Niyazova, Ainur Mustafayeva, Roza Muradova, Leyla Orujeva, Ayten Abdullayeva and other artists will definitely delight art lovers.

Co-organized by the Icharishahar State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan, the exhibition is curated by the Sabina Najafova.

The exhibition will stay open from 11:00 to 17:00. Admission is free.

