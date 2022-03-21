Baku Music Academy holds another concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) has hosted another concert timed to its centenary and Novruz holiday.

The concert was diverse both in terms of genre and in the choice of musical specialties -piano, violin, cello, flute, saxophone, marimba, solo and choral singing.

The concert program included works by Azerbaijani and world classics - T. Guliyev, Niyazi, A. Mustafazade, as well as foreign authors - J.S. Bach, J. Haydn, L. Beethoven, K. Czerny, R. Schumann, F. Chopin ,J. Aubert, M. Balakirev, S. Rachmaninov, B. Godard, E. Curtis and others.

Students of the Secondary Special Music School-Studio, laureates and diploma winners of republican and international competitions, young talents performed in the concert program.

Leading researcher at the BMA Studio School, Ph.D. in Art History Aytan Ibrahimova said that for young talents, their parents and music teachers a concert in BMA`s great hall is a certain transitional stage in the development of their personality as professional musicians, as well as in overcoming the fear of a big stage and a wide audience.

"After concerts, children are inspired and receive a great incentive for further development as a professional musician. This concert is a great example that showed not only school work, but also the studio activity of the BMA studio school. Congratulations to all participants, teachers and the entire creative team of the studio school!, " she added.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.