Young talents captivate listeners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry.

Speaking at the event, chief teacher the Baku Music Academy, Ph.D. in Art History Minakhanum Babayeva noted that the project unites young talents and contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

The concert brought together incredibly talented musicians, laureates of republican and international competitions Muhammad Pashazade (clarinet), Eldeniz Alekberzade and Orkhan Huseynov (cello) who performed under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

They thrilled the audience with music pieces by Maurice Ravel, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Carl Maria von Weber, etc. The musicians were greeted with a storm of applause.

Next concert within the "New Names" project will be held on April 1.