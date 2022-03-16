Renowned orchestra to perform in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna will give another spectacular concert in Baku.

The concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on April 28.

Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna’s performance will be the fifth in a row at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Each concert of the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna was sold out.

Wonderful show and fascinating music await the audience at the upcoming concert, which will be conducted by founder and artistic director of the orchestra, Austrian violinist and conductor Peter Guth.

Following the traditions of Johann Strauss, Peter Guth captivates the audience with fascinating performances. He successfully tours with famous symphony and chamber orchestras, conducts operettas on the stages of major opera houses.

Founded in 1978, the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has gained worldwide fame thanks to a wide repertoire, including the works by composers from the Strauss dynasty.

The orchestra musicians regularly participate in various festivals, including the annual "Strauss- Festival" which is held in Europe.

The tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, box offices in Baku and at iTicket.