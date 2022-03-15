Azerbaijan to celebrate prominent composer's centenary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to celebrate outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov's centenary.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the legendary composer, who greatly contributed to the national and world music.

The Culture Ministry has been tasked with developing and implementing an action plan taking into account the proposals of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of all issues that arise as a result of the order.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera "Sevil", the composer used a variety of musical forms in the opera.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur’ and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Mankind’s inner world with all its joys and sorrows takes a special place in the composer's works.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

UNESCO will celebrate the centenary of Fikrat Amirov. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

As a result of joint activities of the Culture Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the National Commission for UNESCO, the relevant nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO. The events have been included in the program of anniversaries for 2022-2023.