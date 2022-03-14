Knots of Life. Untold story of renown carpet designer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Renown carpet designer Zahra Aliyeva has played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

She could pass on the carpet weaving traditions and its forgotten technologies to the Azerbaijani weavers.

Her beautiful decorative carpets are kept in the country's museums and private collections abroad.

Nizami Cinema Center has premiered a documentary "Knots of Life" dedicated to the outstanding carpet designer.

In her remarks, the Carpet Museum director Shirin Malikova spoke about the life and work of carpet weaver, Honored Cultural Worker Zahra Aliyeva who has been working at the museum since 1997.

" Zahra Aliyeva has been learning the secrets of the carpet weaving art from an early age. For many years she has been enthusiastically sharing her knowledge with students, passing on carpet weaving traditions and its forgotten technologies," she said.

Zahra Aliyeva expressed her deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and everyone who highly appreciates her art.

Film director Mubariz Naghiyev shared interesting facts about the filming process with the audience.

The documentary reflects Zahra Aliyeva's invaluable experience and creative life.

The film "Knots of Life" was produced by Salnamefilm Studio LLC by order of the Culture Ministry.

The film also includes archival materials and memories of outstanding carpet designers Latif Karimov, Jafar Mujiri and Kamil Aliyev.