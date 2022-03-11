Tango music sounds at Mugham Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert "Tango with the scent of a woman" has been held at the International Mugham Center.

The concert timed to International Women's Day brought together Mezzo Women's Chamber Orchestra initiated by the opera singer, People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

The musicians thrilled the listeners with music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Rauf Hajiyev, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georges Bizet, Astor Piazzolla, Anthony Vivaldi.

The orchestra was accompanied by Nazrin Mustafayeva.

The concert was held in a warm atmosphere. The musicians got the audience in the spring mood.

International Women's Day has been celebrated by the United Nations on March 8 since 1975.

It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements irrespective of national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

The idea of celebration was put forward for the first time by Clara Zetkin, German activist, at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen. Many women joined the struggle for their equality.

The first countries celebrating this day were Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark.

This holiday has started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917.

The country has long been known to treat its women with the respect and dignity.

Azerbaijan was the first country to have granted women the right of vote, which is the fundamental basis of a democratic society.