Opera and Ballet Theater to stage Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet will be staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on March 12.

The main roles will be performed by star of the Mariinsky Opera and Ballet Theater Maria Ilyushkina (Odette-Odile) and Nikita Korneyev (Prince Siegfried).

It should be noted that Maria Ilyushkina's was a great triumph in Great Britain, Italy, France, Japan, China and other countries. The foreign media named her the star of world ballet art.

They will share the same stage with leading soloists of the Azerbaijani ballet troupe, including Honored Artists Samir Samedov, Nigar Ibrahimova, Makar Fershtandt, Anar Mikayilov, Elmira Suleymanova, Jamila Karimova, Ayan Eyvazova, Samira Mammadova, Timur Odushev and Kamran Gurbanov under the baton of the Honored Artist, laureate of international competitions of conductors Ayyub Guliyev.

The "Swan Lake" is a romantic ballet in four acts.

The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale. It is about a prince named Siegfried. He falls in love with the Swan princess, Odette. She is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her for all time. Siegfried makes the promise. He is tricked though by the magician who cast the spell. The ballet ends with the deaths of Siegfried and Odette.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is widely considered the most popular Russian composer in history. The works by great Russian composer are characterized by open-hearted melodies, impressive harmonies, which evoke a profound emotional response. His oeuvre includes 7 symphonies, 11 operas, 3 ballets, 5 suites, 3 piano concertos, a violin concerto, 11, 4 cantatas, 20 choral works, 3 string quartets, a string sextet, and more than 100 songs and piano pieces.