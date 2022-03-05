Carpet Museum enriches its collection with daggers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has enriched its collection with cold weapons.

Around 11 unique art works, including two shields (18th century) and daggers (19th century) were donated to the museum by renowned gunsmith from Canada Emin Mammadov.

Speaking about new exhibits, the Carpet Museum director Shirin Malikova said that Emin Mammadov successfully revives and promotes the ancient traditions of weapons art in Azerbaijan.

He won first place in the Culture for Peace competition organized by UNESCO in Paris in 2021.

The artist also donated the swords and daggers he made to the museum.

The shields of the Qajar period, made of steel and bronze with great taste and craftsmanship, are of great value. These authentic works of art associated with Azerbaijani culture are now kept in world famous museums.

The Culture Anar Karimov highly appreciated the preservation and development of the national heritage by Emin Mammadov living abroad.

The minister stressed that one of the main directions of the country's cultural is the return of Azerbaijani national wealth from abroad.

He pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have always paid attention to this issue.

Speaking about the work done in this direction, Anar Karimov said that last year three national carpets purchased at auctions were delivered to Azerbaijan, Two of them were donated to the National Carpet Museum.

General Director of the Institute of History Karim Shukurov touched upon Azerbaijan's weapon art of Azerbaijan and stressed its importance.

Then the participants viewed the exposition which aroused a great interest.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.