Azerpost issues stamps dedicated to Turkic poets

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerpost has issued post stamps dedicated to the prominent poets of the Turkic world - Yunus Emre, Ashig Alasgar and Jambul Jabayev.

The stamps were put into circulation with the joint cooperation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Azerpost LLC operating as part of the project called " Three Ozans together".

The project is dedicated to the 700th anniversary of the death of the outstanding master of Turkish literature Yunus Emre, the 200th anniversary of the eminent representative of Azerbaijani Ashug art Ashig Alasgar, the 175th anniversary of the national poet of Kazakhstan Jambul Jabayev.

The design of the stamp reflecting portraits of poets was carried out by Azerbaijani artist Orkhan Karayev.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.



