Watercolor Society celebrates tenth anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ten years have passed since the establishment of the International Watercolor Society.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated over 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.

The organization focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

More than 80 watercolor works by about 60 artists have been showcased at the Khatai Arts Center as part of the celebration.

The exhibition "Watercolor Impressions" was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Watercolor Gallery.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Gallery Galib Gasimov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghaali Ibrahimov, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev, IWS Azerbaijan chairwoman Sabina Iskandar, director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov attended the exhibition.

An electronic catalog was prepared especially for the exhibition. All participants were awarded with memorable gifts and certificates.