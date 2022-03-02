National artist shows diverse beauty through art

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Diverse Beauty" has opened at Art Tower Gallery as part of the FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival.

The exposition includes 14 vibrant art pieces by Farida Garayeva, a graduate of the Carpet Designer Faculty of the State University of Culture and Arts.

In her art, Farida Garayeva, used the technique of a lint-free carpet - palas, kilim, shedde.

"Azerbaijani carpet schools have contributed to the world's handmade carpet weaving art. Without the masterpieces of our carpet weavers and works of the great artists, it`s impossible to imagine the treasury of world culture. Having synthesized them, I wanted to show the world art in all its beauty," Farida Garayeva told Trend Life.

The head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said that the European Union and the participating countries are committed to supporting and preserving cultural diversity.

The FantazEU festival is the successor of the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival, which has been organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018.

The festival took its name from the Fantazia Hamam, which was built in Baku at the end of the 19th century and featured European and local architectural elements.

Peter Michalko stressed that the festival in Azerbaijan has turned into a creative platform for demonstrating cultural diversity. FantazEU festival provides an opportunity to demonstrate Azerbaijan's cultural diversity.

The Arts Council of Azerbaijan is providing organizational support under a contract financed by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the festival's programme is very interesting and diverse.

The festival will contribute to the awareness of cultural diversity. Dadash Mammadov stressed the importance of the project in the country`s cultural life and its promotion in the international arena.

Festival curator Sona Guliyeva spoke about the festival`s programme, including photo exhibitions, concerts, literary evenings, seminars, film screenings, etc.

The festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

The event is organized in partnership with the EU Member States, with the active participation of Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

