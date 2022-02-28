Azerbaijan, Poland to expand cultural ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Poland intend to further expand the cultural partnership.

The initiative was announced at the meeting between the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski .

Welcoming the ambassador, Anar Karimov spoke about the deep historical ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland.

The Minister spoke about the "Peace4Culture" global campaign aimed at preserving cultural heritage and creating peaceful and sustainable societies and invited Poland to join the project.

The Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski said that cultural partnership between the two countries are close and will contribute to the deepening of comprehensive relations.

The sides stressed that there are favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural partnership between the two countries.

They expressed satisfaction with the sincere friendly relations between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Poland.