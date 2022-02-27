Mugham Center expands international ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas has visited the International Mugham Center.

The director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov informed the diplomat about the activities of the institution.

He provided insight into the Mugham Center's ongoing projects an concerts held in the framework of international cooperation. The sides exchanged views on joint cultural projects.

Notably, the Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.



