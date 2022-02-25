Independence Museum hosts exhibition timed to Khojaly tragedy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Independence Museum has hosted an exhibition timed to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Some 18 works by People's Artist Khanlar Ahmadov were showcased as part of the exhibition.

Public figures, culture and science representatives attended the event.

The speakers noted that the Khojaly genocide is one of the most serious war crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian military against the peaceful Azerbaijani population.

As a result of Armenia's unfounded territorial claims and aggressive policy, about 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory was under occupation for almost 30 years.

A policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out, physical and moral terror was carried out against the Azerbaijani people, over one million people were expelled from their lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons.

Armenia also carried out moral aggression and genocide against the religious, cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan.

The Khojaly genocide, which is a tragedy of the 20th century, was the result of this aggressive and criminal policy of the Armenians. This tragedy, which occurred at the end of the 20th century, is one of the grave crimes directed not only against the Azerbaijani people, but also against all mankind.

As a result of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was restored. Restoration works are underway in the liberated territories.

The exhibition "Punishment of Crime" aroused great interest among the museum visitors.