UK produces film about Karabakh war hero

Broken Pot Media (UK) has produced a documentary about a prisoner of war Natig Gasimov, who went missing in 1992 during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The documentary will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center on February 28.

The film director Karan Singh talked with witnesses of those tragic events in in Azerbaijan, Italy, Great Britain and Russia.

The film features an interview with Italian military photographer Enrico Sarsini, who witnessed the interrogation of Natig Gasimov by Armenian servicemen.

Despite the fact that almost 30 years have passed since those events, the mother of Natig Gasimov believes that her son is alive and will return to homeland.

Natig Gasimov was born on January 2, 1971 in Gadabay's Kichik Garamurad village. In 1991, he joined a detachment of volunteers in the first Karabakh war.

In 1992, Natig Gasimov and his comrades were surrounded by the Armenian invaders. After the death of his comrades, Natig Gasimov resisted the enemy for five days.

Gasimov left the Albanian church only after the Armenians threatened to kill 22 Khojaly residents if he did not surrender.

He kept the flag of Azerbaijan to the last in front of the Armenian aggressors.