Museum Center to host fairy-tale exhibition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Museum Center will host Afsana Khabib's personal exhibition on March 4.

The exhibition will consist of a large collection of art piecees that are united by a common theme, such as the love of beauty.

Favolé is translated from Italian as "fairy tales, legends" and echoes the name of the artist herself, because in Azerbaijani "Afsana" means "legend".

Afsana Khabib will delight art lovers with 62 beatiful canvases, united by the idea of ??a riddle, a multitude of meanings and game. It is no coincidence that most of them are dedicated to such a unique phenomenon of world culture as the Venice Carnival.

A life-sized Venetian masks will be presented on the first day of the exhibition.

Brightly colored, complex in shape and embossed, these characteristic details of the carnival arem brilliantly reflected in the artist's canvases. Each handmade mast is original and unique.

Afsana Habib lives and works in Baku. Since childhood, she grew up in a wonderful creative atmosphere.

Afsana Habib's father is an architect, and as a child she always followed her father's drawings with great interest. Having matured, Afsana decided to follow a different path in life and received her higher education at the Azerbaijan University of Economics. After graduating from university, she decided that creativity was her true purpose, a way of life, and it began to take a higher place in her heart.

After much thought, the artist realized that she wants to be engaged in paintings.

I had the honor to get acquainted with the school of one of the Azerbaijan`s most beloved artists Sakit Mammadov. He accepted me into his team and entrusted me with the secret of his mastery.I really liked the style of opalism - the unique style of teacher's creativity.With the support of Sakit Mammadov, I chose my own creative style of work, based on opalism. But the main thing is the invaluable support that he gave me as a teacher. I am very grateful to him. The opalism was the cornerstone in my art. Working in this style, I managed to create my own art technique," said Afsana Habib.

The artist`s works have been exhibitedin Paris, Rome, London, Moscow, Brussels, Tbilisi and other cities. Afsana Khabib is a participant in international competitions and the winner of many competitions.

Exhibition opening: March 4, 2022 (admission by invitation only)

Exhibition Dates: March 5th to 10th, 2022 (free admission)

Opening hours: 10:00 – 18:00

Address: Museum Center, Neftchilar Ave., 49

Contacts: +99412 493 5883; +99450 273 2180

E.: [email protected] / www.museumcenter.az

