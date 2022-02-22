Shusha to host major cultural events

By Azernews

Shusha is often considered the cradle of Azerbaijan's music and poetry.

Many prominent musicians like Bulbul (Nightingale), Seyid Shushinski, Khan Shushinski, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Rashid Behbudov, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov as well as the outstanding writers and thinkers including Khurshidbanu Natavan, Gasim Bay Zakir, Suleyman Sani Akhundov were also born in this iconic place.

The city's historical and cultural riches have turned it into a prominent cultural center.

By the presidential order, 2022 has been declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

In response to the announcement, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry is planning a number of cultural events and projects.

Many cultural projects will be carried out by the Culture Ministry in order to revitalize Shusha's cultural traditions.

Khari Bulbul Music Festival

As in the previous year, Shusha will host the Khari Bulbul International Music Festival.

The cultural event used to be held in Shusha every year before the city’s occupation by Armenian forces in 1992. The festival was resumed after Shusha's liberation on November 8, 2020.

Last year, the anticipated festival brought together music groups of different nations living in Azerbaijan on Jidir (Jydyr) Plain.

The festival featured folk and classical music concerts in the midst of the breathtaking nature.

The audience also enjoyed the traditional music of different peoples living in Azerbaijan.

The concert themed "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music" conveyed the message to the whole world that everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, has a single homeland.

Vagif Poetry Days

The Vagif Poetry Days will once again welcome its guests in 2022.

Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan on late national leader Heydar Aliyev's relevant instructions.

In 2021, the Vagif Poetry Days were held for the first time after so many years.

The Vagif Poetry Days were held outside the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum after its reconstruction.

The mausoleum on the grave of the Azerbaijani poet and statesman was built through instructions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982.

Eye-catching performances, colorful exhibitions, literary symposiums and heart-touching poems were greeted with great interest by the guests of the Vagif Poetry Days 2021.

Khurshidbanu Natavan Festival of Poetry

The city of Shusha will host another literary festival this year. The Khurshidbanu Natavan Festival of Poetry will be held in the city to mark the poetess's 190th anniversary.

Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate is considered one of the best Azerbaijani lyrical poets.

The legendary poetess was a great example of intelligence, aristocracy, philanthropy, and classic poetry.

Known as a prominent educator of her time, public figure, philanthropist, she won nationwide love. The legendary poetess left a deep trace in the country's cultural and public life.

For the first time, the literary festival will be held in the poetess's homeland. Famous cultural figures will take part in the event.

Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival

Many concerts within the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will be held in Shusha.

Since September 18, 1995, Uzeyir Hajibayli's birthday has been celebrated in Azerbaijan as the Day of the National Music.

In 2021, the festival's first concert was held in Shusha.

The State Song and Dance Ensemble performed at the concert under the baton of People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

People's Artist Mansur Ibrahimov, Honored Artists Gochag Asgarov, Anar Shushali, Nargiz Karimova, Arzu Aliyeva and others pleased the audience with unique examples of Azerbaijan's national music.

Public figures also visited the house of People's Artist Bulbul and Natavan spring, and laid flowers in front of the statues of poetess Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli and singer Bulbul.

Cultural gems of Shusha city

The Culture Ministry has launched a new project "Cultural gems of Shusha city".

The project will consist of seven sections for a wide coverage of the city's rich cultural heritage: "Chronicle of Shusha's architecture", "Temple of Azerbaijani music - Shusha", "The hearth of mugham - Shusha", "The school of Karabakh carpet weaving - Shusha", "Literary life of Shusha", "People of Shusha", "Shusha's style of clothing".

Shusha Calling

A radio programme "Shusha Calling" has been launched in Azerbaijan

The radio project is initiated by the Culture Ministry, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage as well as AzerNyuMedia and Avto FM.

The project will consist of five parts dedicated to Shusha's culture, history and lifestyle.

The radio programme is aired every Friday. The project manager is Kamran Gasimov, presenter - RJ Yaqut, sound engineer - Yashar Bakhish, consultant - historian Elchin Ahmadov.