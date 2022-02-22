Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday before Novruz

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Today Azerbaijan celebrates the first Tuesday before Novruz spring holiday.

The four Tuesdays in the run up to Novruz symbolize the four elements called Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday), Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday), Torpag Charshanbasi (Earth Tuesday), and Hava or Akhir Charshanba (Wind or Last Tuesday).

The first Tuesday before Novruz is also called "flower Tuesday".

On this day, people in Azerbaijan usually do house cleaning, spade tree and flower bottoms and jump over flowing water to get rid of all troubles.

In the country's regions, unmarried women used to draw water from the spring. They splashed water around their houses. This ritual is still followed in many Azerbaijani villages.

Women used to arrange a big wash on the river or in the courtyard.

It is also necessary to eat something sweet, for example, honey or sugar on Water Tuesday.

Then you need to smell the fragrant smoke, which helps you to get rid of evil spirits.

On this day, it was also obligatory to visit the hammam, a traditional bath.

Azerbaijanis also start to grow samani (sprouted seeds) on Water Tuesday.

The ceremony of preparing samani is accompanied by folk songs and dances.

In addition to delicious national dishes, there must be a vessel with clean drinking water on the festive table. Each of the family members should take a sip from it.

The Od Chershenbesi (Fire Tuesday) will be celebrated on March 1, 2022.