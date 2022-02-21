By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Days of Azerbaijan kick off in Moscow with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

A series of cultural events mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Works by People's Artist Tahir Salahov will be displayed at the Tretyakov Gallery as part of the celebration.

Another exhibition "Azerbaijani carpets- a new look" will open its doors at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow.

The Azerbaijani pavilion will also feature a literary project "From mouth to mouth" based on Nizami Ganjavi`s "Seven Beauties".

Moreover, the guests of the event will enjoy a spectacular gala concert on February 22.

The concert "Azerbaijani music stars on the Moscow stage" will take place at the Helikon Opera Musical Theater under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov,

The concert will feature music pieces by Azerbaijani and Russian composers performed by Jeyla Seyidova, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Elvin Ganiyev, Murad Adigozalzadeh, Sahib Pashazade, Shahriyar Imanov and Yusif Eyvazov.

The Days of Azerbaijan will run in Moscow until March 1.